Trump: I will try to end war in Ukraine as US president-elect

Former US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his good relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would never have happened during his term.

Trump said this at an event in Pennsylvania, Censor.NET reports citing The Telegraph.

"I get along very well with Putin," he told his supporters, many of whom were wearing "Make America Great Again" caps.

Speaking about Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, Trump said: "It was his favorite topic, he talked about it, but I said: "You will not invade."

The Republican candidate said that he also has a good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that he would end the war in Eastern Europe before he is elected president.

Biden has done nothing for this - he hasn't even spoken to Putin in over a year," Trump said. "This is a war that has to end, and I'm going to make sure it ends... I'm going to try to end this war as president-elect."

The former US president added that he "wants people to stop dying, that's all."

As a reminder, American journalist Bob Woodward has published a new book, War, which deals with the ties between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reports.

According to the author, in early 2024, Trump ordered an aide to leave the office so that he could have a private phone conversation with the Russian dictator.

The book does not describe what Trump and Putin might have talked about, but it notes that the US presidential candidate's team expresses doubts about this episode. However, according to an unnamed Trump's aide, the former president spoke with Putin as many as seven times after leaving the White House in 2021.

Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said that allegedly none of Woodward's stories in the book are "true" and also claims that the book "should either be on sale in the fiction section of a discount bookstore or used as toilet paper."

The White House has not yet officially confirmed that former US leader Donald Trump secretly communicated with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after his presidential term ended in 2021.

