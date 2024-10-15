Russian strike on Mykolaiv: number of wounded rises to 23
As of 10:40 a.m. on October 15, 2024, the number of wounded as a result of a nighttime enemy attack on Mykolaiv has increased to 23 people.
This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET informs.
"As of now, the number of wounded has increased to 23," the head of the region said.
According to him, people are continuing to seek medical care.
A blow to Mykolaiv at night on October 15, 2024
As reported, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles at night: one person was killed and there were wounded. In the morning it became known that the number of wounded had increased. An infrastructure facility and civilian infrastructure were damaged.
According to the Air Force, seven missiles struck Mykolaiv region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password