Out of five cultural figures who travel abroad with permission from Ministry of Culture, one does not return - Tochytskyi

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi said that out of five cultural figures who travel abroad with permission from the Ministry of Culture, one does not return.

"In recent years, a framework should have been created according to which artists could travel abroad. But it does not exist. Every day I have to review 100 applications for departure, most of these names I do not know, I have to spend time searching for information. I also have to note that out of 5 people who have left, 1 does not return," Tochytskyi said.

In addition, the Minister noted that Ukraine will have to adopt and implement many necessary changes on its way to the EU. In particular, it is necessary to pay attention to the issue of heritage preservation.

"Even now, both UNESCO and the EU have a lot of claims against us regarding the protection of our cultural heritage. Without the implementation of UNESCO's directives on the protection of cultural heritage, we will not see the EU," the minister said.

Tochytskyi also said that he does not support the idea of decentralization and the transfer of issues related to the preservation of heritage sites, the definition of buffer zones, etc. to the local level. According to him, each area of culture needs a separate strategy - theaters, art, libraries, etc. He assured that the Ministry is working on this and will be ready to present five strategies in March 2025.

As a reminder, earlier Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, called for creating conditions for Ukrainian artists to travel abroad without hindrance to promote our country.