Cabinet of Ministers proposes to adopt law depriving right to land for construction of fortifications

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law that provides for the temporary compulsory deprivation of the right to use land for the construction and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures.

This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the draft law proposes to amend the Land Code of Ukraine, the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", "On the Transfer, Compulsory Alienation or Seizure of Property under the Legal Regime of Martial Law or the State of Emergency".

Read more: Intensity of fighting in Lyptsi decreased with start of Kursk operation - "Charter" brigadier Obolienskyi

The amendments, in particular, introduce the possibility of compulsory temporary deprivation of the right to use a land plot - an encumbrance in the form of depriving the owner and land user of the right to use a privately owned land plot or part thereof under the legal regime of martial law for the construction and maintenance of military engineering and fortification structures, subject to its subsequent termination or redemption or compulsory alienation of the land plot or part thereof.

It also provides for the determination of the peculiarities of the forced temporary deprivation of the right to use a land plot (or part thereof), the drafting of an act on forced temporary deprivation of the right to use a land plot (or part thereof); the procedure for making a decision to terminate the forced temporary deprivation of the right to use a land plot (or part thereof) or to buy it out.

Read more: Russian offensive in Kharkiv region reveals our problems in intelligence and communications - "Charter" brigadier Obolienskyi