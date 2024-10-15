Belgorod region authorities complain about lack of officials: they went to war against Ukraine

The governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that there is a shortage of officials in the region because most of them went to war against Ukraine.

Gladkov wrote about this on VKontakte, as quoted by SOTA and Medusa, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Belgorod officials are joining the Bars-Belgorod volunteer unit. Its members were allegedly promised to be paid at least 80,000 rubles each.

The Russian governor expressed hope that he would agree with the Russian Ministry of Defence on the rotation of officials.

Read more: Russia forms "special Buryat battalion" manned by DPRK citizens - media

"For me, this is a big personnel problem. I hope that we will agree with the Russian Ministry of Defence on a gradual rotation, especially of managers who will help BARS-Belgorod and will not leave their jobs, because, once again, there is a staffing problem in all areas," Gladkov added.

According to media reports, BARS-Belgorod has been joined by seven Starooskol officials, from the head of the sports department to the school principal, two of Gladkov's deputies, the Minister of Property and Land Relations Rustem Zainullin, and others.

Galina Rudenko, the head of the Krasnogvardeisky district, became the first woman to join Barso.

On 25 August 2024, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced a call for volunteers for the Bars-Kursk unit, promising to pay everyone under 65 the same amount as the invaders in Ukraine.