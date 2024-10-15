National Council called on media to correctly cover "sensitive" topics of mobilization and work of TCR

The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting has called on the Ukrainian media to take a "correct and professional" approach to covering "sensitive" topics of the mobilization process and the activities of the TCR in Ukraine against the backdrop of hostile propaganda.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the National Council.

As noted, these topics are subject to special information attacks due to the active focus and spread of fakes by the enemy.

"It is important that the national media distinguish between true information and Russian fakes and provide information only from official and reliable sources. This is an important aspect of protecting national security," the National Council said.

Recommendations for the media

The National Council noted that the enemy is actively trying to form a negative attitude in Ukrainian society towards the mobilization process and "demonize" the activities of the TCR in order to reduce the country's defense capability.

They also reported that, according to the National Media Literacy Project "Filter," the Russian authorities have allocated $1.6 billion in the state budget for propaganda. It is emphasized that a significant part of these information efforts of the aggressor country is aimed at the Ukrainian audience.

"Ukrainian media are the only ones who can play a key role in informing society about the importance of the mobilization process, as well as preventing speculation and fakes around it," the statement said.

That is why the National Council calls on the Ukrainian media:

adhere to professional standards, carefully study the sources, including when quoting foreign resources, the reliability and origin of any information, especially those related to mobilization processes and military operations;

even in the case of coverage of a controversial case of detention of a person by representatives of the TCR, it is necessary to use quotes with utmost care, because emotional statements in such cases are natural, but their appearance in the media is distorted and exaggerated with the spread of information;

Understand that most reports of unpleasant facts come from social media, where it is difficult to verify the fact itself, and even more so the circumstances of the event, especially given the enemy's activity - therefore, fact-checking is an inviolable basis for quality information.

"The enemy clearly knows that the fewer Ukrainian soldiers there are, the closer Russia's victory is. This can only be countered by combining the efforts of the people, the army and the media, and not by opposing them to each other," the National Council added.

As a reminder, on October 11, the TCR and the police raided the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, where the concert in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band Okean Elzy was taking place. The media reported that male visitors' documents were checked, and some were detained.

Raids also took place in other cities of Ukraine.