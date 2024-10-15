Ombudsman’s Office: Cooperation of relatives of Ukrainian POWs with Russia may endanger prisoner and reduce his chances for exchange

The relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been warned about the danger of cooperation with Russia, emphasizing that it could harm both the prisoner and reduce his chances of exchange.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in his telegram channel.

As noted, the Ombudsman's Office held a meeting with the relatives of missing servicemen and prisoners of war of the 47th Brigade, which was attended by the representative of the Ombudsman in the system of security and defense agencies Yurii Kovbasa, as well as representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center of the SSU, the MIA and the AFU.

"Among other things, family members of POWs were warned about the dangers of cooperating with the Russian side: Russia can blackmail them, promise a phantom release of their loved ones in exchange for actions that Ukraine will qualify as high treason. In addition, careless steps by relatives can endanger the prisoner of war himself and reduce his chances of exchange," the statement said.

In his turn, the Ombudsman's representative Kovbasa spoke about the communication between the Ombudsman and the Russian Human Rights Commissioner regarding mutual visits to prisoners of war and the exchange of letters. He also emphasized that Ukraine regularly informs the international community about Russia's violations of the rights of prisoners of war.



The representative of the Coordination Headquarters summarized that the main driver of the exchanges is the replenishment of the exchange fund, which the Ukrainian Defense Forces are working on.

