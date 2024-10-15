Yesterday, Rada worked for 30 minutes, there were no votes due to empty hall, - People’s Deputy Rudyk

On October 14, the Verkhovna Rada worked for only 30 minutes, and voting on important issues for the country at war did not take place due to the absence of people's deputies at work.

This was reported by People's Deputy, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Rudyk, Censor.NET informs.

"It's a total shame! Yesterday, the parliament worked for about 30 minutes. We just listened to the speech of the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, took selfies and that's it.

We are told nicely that they voted and did not support several resolutions at the meeting. I'll tell you a big secret - they didn't support them precisely because the hall was empty, with only a few dozen deputies. What kind of votes can we talk about?" the People's Deputy wrote on Facebook.

The soldier points out that the parliament of a country at war ignores the work on solving important problems related to mobilization, corruption and budget revenues.

"Military draft laws - neither here nor there. Problems with mobilization can wait. I understand that nothing needs to be done with the MMC and the MSEC, let people earn their money. I see that there is more money in the budget than we need, and we are not touching the customs. The list is very long," Rudyk said.

Read more: Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 96 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove direction