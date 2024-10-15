More than 10 thousand electronic reports submitted by military via Army+ in two months - Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

Since August 8, 2024, the military has submitted more than 10,000 electronic reports in the Army+ app.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, these documents, which the soldiers signed in the app and submitted through Army ID to their commander, have the same force as paper documents.

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization, noted that the number of reports submitted is growing by 150-200 every day.

It is also reported that more than 1000 military units have already implemented the application. Approximately 4,000 electronic reports have already been processed in the electronic document management system (EDMS) and have been approved or rejected with a reason. One in four reports already processed through Army+ belongs to the Air Assault Forces, which are the leaders in this process.

It is worth noting that there are currently 11 types of reports in Army+, which are divided into four categories (for leave, referral, referral and assistance). New ones will be added to the app in the near future.

"The Army+ app is secure and safe. Personal data is not stored on the mobile device, but is taken from external registers. The application's capacities are deployed in the cloud infrastructure. The infrastructure and the application itself have a certificate of an integrated information security system (IISS) and are connected to the cyber incident response monitoring system," the Ministry of Defense added.