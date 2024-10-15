Cabinet of Ministers has approved Pension Fund budget for 2024: Expenditures will increase by 92 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2024.

According to BusinessCensor, the relevant Resolution No. 1156 of 11 October was published on the official government portal.

According to the document, the balance of funds at the beginning of the year was UAH 4.67 billion.

The budget revenues of the Pension Fund of Ukraine are set at UAH 863.7 billion, including:

UAH 563.9 billion in own revenues;

UAH 247.1 billion - state budget funds to finance pension programmes;

UAH 45.9 billion - state budget funds for housing subsidies and benefits.

The Pension Fund's expenditures for 2024 are envisaged at UAH 860.9 billion, with a fund balance of UAH 2.8 billion at the end of the year.

At the same time, expenditures to finance administrative expenses related to the performance of functions assigned to the Pension Fund bodies are envisaged in the amount of UAH 11.8 billion.

As reported, the budget of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for 2023 envisaged revenues of UAH 768.93 billion, including UAH 248.8 billion from the state budget.

At the same time, the Pension Fund's expenditures were planned at UAH 768.93 billion, including UAH 692.79 billion for pensions.

Expenditures to finance the Pension Fund's administrative expenses were estimated at UAH 7.69 billion.