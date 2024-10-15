Electricity consumption is growing, but no power outages are planned for Wednesday - Ukrenergo

No stabilization power outages are expected on Wednesday, October 16.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian power system operator NPC Ukrenergo.

The company has traditionally urged consumers to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as there is a power shortage in the power system during peak consumption hours.

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that the level of electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing with the cold snap. Today, on October 15, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 3% higher than at the same time on the previous day, Monday. Yesterday, October 14, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.3% higher than on the previous business day, Friday, October 11.

Earlier, acting CEO of NPC Ukrenergo Oleksii Brekht said that it would be possible to get through the winter without electricity restrictions or with minimal restrictions on daily consumption peaks, provided there are no new damages to the power system, at temperatures of zero degrees Celsius and above, and at temperatures of minus 10-15 degrees Celsius for three days, restrictions will be greater.

As reported, in winter, power outages may last 12 hours a day, said Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno energy company. According to him, this is a basic forecast, and the situation may improve or worsen.

For his part, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko called the reports that Ukraine could face blackouts lasting 18-20 hours in winter "fake news". Halushchenko said that Ukraine will go through the winter in a "normal mode" of power supply, provided there are no new Russian strikes on the energy sector.