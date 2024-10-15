Situation in Zaporizhzhia direction is quite dynamic, but occupiers have no success - Southern Defense Forces

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction is constantly changing, but the enemy has not launched a major offensive or achieved any success in this direction.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon.

"This area of the combat zone is quite complicated. Earlier we reported that assault groups were gathering there. For several days in a row, the enemy was conducting assault operations there, trying to seize our positions," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are not having much success in this direction.

"The situation is quite dynamic and it is changing constantly, the configuration of the contact line is changing in one favor or another. The enemy does not have a major offensive or any success in this area," the spokesman added.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians are preparing new assault operations near Orikhove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia and are redeploying personnel there.