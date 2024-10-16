US will not place THAAD air defense system near Ukraine, as in Israel, because these are different wars - Pentagon

The United States will not deploy the THAAD medium-range missile interceptor system near Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, as it does for Israel, because a Russian-Ukrainian war and a war in the Middle East are different.

This was stated by the Pentagon's deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports.

The representative of the agency emphasized that the Ministry of Defense and the US government continue to support Israel and Ukraine in meeting their defense needs.

At the same time, when asked why the United States deploys the THAAD system in Israel to protect against Iran's ballistic missiles, but does not do so in NATO countries to protect western Ukraine from Russian missile attacks, Singh noted that these are two different situations.

"These are different wars, different regions, and obligations to Israel and Ukraine are different," added the representative of the US Ministry of Defense.

