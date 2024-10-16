In Pokrovsk sector, enemy was most active near Selydove, in Kurakhove sector - trying to advance near Novodmytrivka and Heorhiivka, - General Staff

In total, 171 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, October 15, 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities using 13 missiles, as well as 65 air strikes, including 130 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,500 attacks, including 169 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, near the settlements of Tovstodubove, Svarkove, Yunakivka, Shalyhine, Oleksandria, Miropillia, Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region; Kivsharivka, Mali Prokhody in Kharkiv region; Hrekivka and Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk region; Toretsk, Sukha Balka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region; Temyrivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, in addition, a UAV ground station, an artillery system and a field ammunition depot of the invaders were destroyed.

We remind you that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1450 people. Ukrainian troops also neutralized 9 tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 31 operational and tactical UAVs and 78 occupiers' vehicles.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, 28 occupiers' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrushivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Kalynivka, Stupochky, and Predtechyne.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Dachne, and Shcherbynivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 26 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards Novotroitske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Krasniy Yar and Krutyi Yar. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near the village of Selydove," the statement said.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Novodmytrivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka.

Situation in the south

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made two assaults on our positions in the areas of Rozdolne and Bohoiavlenka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack in the area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attacked in the direction of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders tried five times to force our units out of their positions. They received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

Situation in the north

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The operation in Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on its territory. At present, there are 16 air strikes involving 23 guided aerial bombs, and the enemy has fired 191 artillery rounds," the General Staff emphasizes.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.