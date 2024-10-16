Ministry of Defense is checking information on supply of inedible canned goods for AFU - SLO

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting a special check on data in a journalistic investigation about the alleged supply of low-quality canned goods for the Armed Forces, in particular pork.

This was reported by Tetyana Kharchenko, adviser on strategic communications of the SLO,Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"First of all, this is an unfortunate situation with which we have to do something. Regarding these materials that were made public by journalists, as far as I know, a special inspection is currently being conducted by the Ministry of Defense and subordinate units to confirm the facts that were in the journalistic investigation." she said.

According to her, SLO representatives also made a number of site visits and talked with suppliers and subcontractors.

"We can already claim that there was a certain falsification of documents on the part of the supplier. And currently we are waiting (in the coming days) for the conclusion of the commission from the Ministry of Defense, which will be a basis for us, with which we can already work and impose sanctions or accept any management decisions within our contracts with the supplier," Kharchenko added.

What preceded?

Also remind that the Lviv publication NGL.media published an investigation that one of the laboratories of the ministry actually allowed the delivery of low-quality stew from the company "Trade Granit" to the front.

According to journalists, the supplier company and the manufacturer are probably lying about the positive conclusion of the laboratory of the Ministry of Defense. Or else the results of the research were falsified in military unit A3466.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine asked the Security Service of Ukraine to check possible falsification of documents by a supplier of products for the Armed Forces.

