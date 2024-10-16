If Kyiv decides to start negotiations with Russian Federation on ending war, it will do so from position of strength - Rütte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that if at some point Kyiv decides to start negotiations with Russia on ending the war, it will do so from a position of strength.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth, Rutte said this during a briefing with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinea.

He emphasized that NATO supports Ukraine with military aid and will not allow Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to achieve his goals in Ukraine.

Rutte added that the US and other countries provide significant assistance to Ukraine and all that needs to be done now is to make sure that Ukraine can continue to resist aggression.

"And if one day Zelenskyy and his team decide to discuss with Russia how to put an end to this, he will do it from a position of strength," Rutte added.

