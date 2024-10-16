SLO stops working with company that supplied low-quality canned food to Armed Forces

The SLO stopped working with Trade Granit Invest in Donetsk region because of the supply of low-quality canned food to the military. The company is also banned from participating in SLO tenders for 12 months.

"The State Logistics Operator stops working with the supplier Trade Granit Invest in Donetsk region and applies operational and economic sanctions to it, which prohibits it from participating in DOT tenders for 12 months. The term of the sanctions may be reviewed if the supplier takes measures to confirm its integrity and ability to properly fulfill its contractual obligations," they said.

The reason is the use of an invalidated test report for canned pork stew when supplying the military in the Donetsk region.

After examining the violation, it was found that the supplier had shipped the products several times with invalid quality documents, which casts doubt on the quality of the products themselves. As of today, samples of this batch have been sent for repeated laboratory testing.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Lviv-based NGL.media published an investigation that one of the Ministry's laboratories actually allowed the supply of low-quality stew to the front by "Trade Granit".

According to the journalists, the supplier company and the manufacturer may have been lying about the positive conclusion of the Defense Ministry laboratory. Or the military unit A3466 may have falsified the results of the research.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine asked the Security Service of Ukraine to check the possible falsification of documents by the supplier of products for the Armed Forces.

