Almost 100 countries have already supported Ukrainian Peace Formula, - Zelenskyy

In two years, almost 100 countries from all over the world have supported the Peace Formula.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada.

He recalled that he proposed the Peace Formula at the G20 summit in Indonesia almost two years ago.

"In two years, almost 100 countries from all over the world have supported the Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: DPRK transfers not only weapons to Russian Federation, but also personnel for army - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

He also thanked each country that supported the Peace Formula.

"We also held a successful inaugural Peace Summit and proved that this negotiation format can be successful in ending the war. But Russia is still shying away from honest diplomacy and is throwing more ultimatums among the bombs. We must stop it," the President stressed.

As noted, the Peace Formula is a strategy to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine and restore justice for the Ukrainian people based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter.