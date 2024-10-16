Zelenskyy: United States, Britain, France, Italy, and Germany received secret annexes to "Victory Plan" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed who saw the secret annexes to Ukraine's Victory Plan.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during the presentation of the Victory Plan in parliament.

According to the president, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes.

There are secret annexes to the defence, economic and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance potential.

"The third point of the Victory Plan is a point called deterrence, and it also has a corresponding secret annex. The United States of America, the leaders of Great Britain, France, Italy, and Germany have already received it. It will also be received by some other states that can fill this very well-known concept of deterrence for Ukraine," Zelenskyy explained.

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

On 16 October 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada.

It is known that the head of state will present the Victory Plan at the next meeting of the European Council.

After presenting the Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the President and heads of parliamentary factions and groups.