Air defense forces destroyed another 17 "shaheds": total of 68 UAVs out of 136 were shot down, 64 were lost locally, and there were two hits. INFOGRAPHICS

The Air Defense Forces destroyed another 17 "shaheds" over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force Command, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 01.00 pm, no attack UAVs are observed in the airspace. According to the updated information, today the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 17 more enemy drones, in addition, four were lost locally," the statement said.

The day before, it was reported that the Air Force had destroyed 51 out of 136 attack UAVs. Another 60 were lost in the area. More than 20 UAVs were still in the air.

Thus, on the night of October 16, 2024, 68 out of 136 attack UAVs were shot down, 64 were lost locally, 2 returned to Russia, and there were 2 hits.

