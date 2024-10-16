After TCR raids in public places, attendance of citizens at military registration and enlistment offices has increased, - Kyiv TCR

Raids of the military commissariats in public places have increased the number of cases of voluntary attendance of citizens at military commissariats.

This was stated by Larysa Kozak, an officer of the mobilization and defense sector of the Kyiv City TCR and SS, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"These actions were effective in public places. I can say that the turnout has increased. Moreover, it may have somehow contributed to raising the consciousness of our citizens, and people began to come again voluntarily or under draft notices," she said.

According to her, despite everything, many citizens avoid direct contact with the TCR and will never voluntarily appear, which is why such notification measures should be continued.

"If we look at the effectiveness of these measures, I am not aware of any cases of citizens who had up-to-date military registration documents and were subject to any detention or bringing to the TCR. If we turn to the legal framework, there are many mechanisms to encourage a citizen to visit the TCR on their own," Kozak said.

The officer added that the work is carried out within the legal framework of those regulations that allow such activities of the TCR.

As a reminder, on October 11, the TCR and the police raided the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, where the concert in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band Okean Elzy was taking place. The media reported that male visitors' documents were checked, and some were detained.

Raids also took place in other cities of Ukraine.