Scholz says he is ready to talk to Putin about peace in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that he is ready to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about a just peace in Ukraine. However, clear principles remain.

Scholz said this in the Bundestag, speaking about the upcoming summit of EU leaders, Censor.NET reports citing the Rheinische Post.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, the chancellor mentioned Ukraine's consent to Russia's participation in the next Peace Summit.

"So it is also right that when we are asked whether we will also talk to the Russian president, we answer: "Yes, we will," Scholz said.

The German Chancellor stressed that he adheres to clear principles - there will never be any decisions without taking into account Ukraine's position and without consulting with the closest partners.

Scholz also noted that countless Russian soldiers are becoming "victims of the imperialist madness of the Russian president every day".

"They are also victims of his policies aimed at expanding his country. This is something that should not happen again in Europe," Scholz added.

Earlier, German media reported that for the first time in 2.5 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The last time Scholz spoke to Putin on the phone was in December 2022.