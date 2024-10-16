General Staff: Fighting continues in Kurakhove direction, over 40 hostile attacks - here since beginning of day

The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. The Russian occupiers continue to try to use their superiority in manpower and air support.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the number of combat engagements has increased to 97 so far. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove direction, having conducted almost half of all attacks there.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The invaders are using aviation and artillery to hit the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Pokrovka and Karpovychi came under artillery fire. The aggressor also conducted air strikes near Budivelne.

"According to available information, Russian aviation has carried out seven strikes on the Kursk region today, dropping nine guided aerial bombs," the General Staff emphasizes.

Read more: In Pokrovsk sector, enemy was most active near Selydove, in Kurakhove sector - trying to advance near Novodmytrivka and Heorhiivka, - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists assaulted the positions of our troops four times near Starytsia. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions seven times in the Kupiansk sector: near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve. Two of the attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske in the Lyman direction. Since the beginning of the day, there have been ten combat engagements in this area, and the battle near Hrekivka is still ongoing.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Stupochky. Enemy aircraft attacked Chasiv Yar with free-flight aerial rocket," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked near Toretsk. The aggressor's aircraft bombed Toretsk and Katerynivka, and the occupiers also fired at Druzhba with free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made eight attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Promin and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled five enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Stefanchuk: Involvement of DPRK troops in war should be catalyst for inviting Ukraine to NATO

"The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove direction, where militants have attacked our troops 42 times since the beginning of the day. They are trying to advance near Zoriane, Zhelanne Druhe, Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka. Sixteen attacks have been repelled by the Defense Forces, the fighting continues," the General Staff added.

The situation in the South

One enemy assault was repelled in the Vremivka direction, and a firefight is currently underway near Zolota Niva. Russian free-flight aerial rockets exploded near Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, there is a battle near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops.

No major changes in other directions.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 672,850 people (+1,450 per day), 8,997 tanks, 19,459 artillery systems, 17,969 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS