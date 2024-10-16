Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to be invited to NATO in coming months: full membership is not yet on agenda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO within the next few months. However, full membership is not currently on the agenda.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

According to the publication, after presenting the "Victory Plan" in parliament on October 16, Zelenskyy met with the heads of factions and groups in the Rada. The meeting discussed the Victory Plan, international support and the DPRK's involvement in the war.

In general, they discussed the key points of the president's speech.

According to UP, Zelenskyy expressed hope to receive an invitation to NATO over the next few months, although there is no talk about full membership.

The head of state also explained several key points: according to him, the DPRK military is already participating in battles on the Kursk frontline. Several thousand Korean soldiers are also expected to arrive in the near future.

The president asked MPs for international support and advocacy for his plan.

According to Zelenskyy, the second Peace Summit is scheduled for the end of November, where the final documents will be presented. The president hopes that based on them, the world will be able to force Russia to real negotiations.

