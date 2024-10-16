NATO Secretary General Rutte on the first point of "Victory Plan": It is part of ongoing negotiations

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has commented on the first point of Ukraine's Victory Plan, which includes an invitation to join the Alliance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

The NATO secretary general was asked whether he agreed with the first point of Ukraine's Victory Plan regarding the need to invite the country to join the Alliance and whether the relevant work was being done with the allies.

Rutte recalled that he visited Kyiv two weeks ago and also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

"I am very familiar with all the elements of the Victory Plan. As you also know, NATO in Washington has decided to make the path to NATO membership irreversible for Ukraine. This has been clearly stated. And we are in close contact with our allies, with Ukraine, to find out how we can take the next steps in a successful and fruitful way," Rutte said.

According to Rutte, there are significant discussions on the Ukraine Victory Plan and all possibilities are being used to make a further step-by-step decision. At the same time, he said that many developments are taking place in terms of Ukraine's rapprochement with the Alliance. In particular, at the NATO leaders' summit in Washington in July, a decision was made to commit €40 billion to Ukraine over the course of 2025. It was also decided to establish a NATO-Ukraine Coordination Command in the German city of Wiesbaden. In addition, Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements with many NATO members.

"All this, in fact, lays a bridge to NATO membership in the future. However the Victory Plan is not just about an invitation to join NATO. The Victory Plan has many elements, as President Zelenskyy explained to his parliament today," Rutte said.

The Alliance Secretary General added that such plans are always part of ongoing negotiations. He also said that work is underway with Ukraine to better understand what Ukrainians want and how this can help end the war.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing we have to gain for Ukraine is that it is in the best possible position when the Ukrainian government decides that it wants to start negotiations to end the war. Ukrainians should be in a very strong position when that moment comes," Rutte said.

Read more: If Kyiv decides to start negotiations with Russian Federation on ending war, it will do so from position of strength - Rütte

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

On 16 October 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada.

It is known that the head of state will present the Victory Plan at the next meeting of the European Council.

After presenting the Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the president and heads of parliamentary factions and groups.

The first point of the "Victory Plan" is to receive an invitation to join NATO.