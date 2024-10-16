To implement "Victory Plan", legislative changes are envisaged, - Stefanchuk

To effectively implement the Victory Plan, legislative changes are envisaged. There will be a number of legislative initiatives for each of the points of the document.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a briefing, Ukrinform informs, Censor.NET reports.

According to the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, after the presentation of the "Victory Plan", a number of legislative changes will be developed for its effective implementation.

"Undoubtedly, legislative changes are envisaged to implement the Victory Plan. We will have a number of legislative initiatives for each of the points," Stefanchuk said.

According to the speaker of the parliament, inter-factional groups will be set up to draft relevant laws.

Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office will also be involved in the work on legislative initiatives.

"Certainly, the issue of invitation to NATO is a political issue, but it will also require the adoption of some relevant laws that will bring us closer to NATO standards," Stefanchuk said.

He also added that for each item of the Victory Plan, for each issue, "a single joint plan of legislative work will be developed, which the parliament must do to implement it."

As a reminder, on Wednesday, October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada.

