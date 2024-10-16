Medical treatment on battlefield will be provided under new system based on NATO standards, - Defense Ministry

From now on, medical treatment on the battlefield will be provided taking into account the real field experience of Ukrainian military medics and the best practices of NATO partners.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved new volumes of medical care at the pre-hospital stage during hostilities.

"Order No. 598 of 03.09.2024 defines a model of role-based medical support in accordance with NATO standards," the defense ministry said.

It is noted that the document covers all stages: measures for the prevention, treatment and evacuation of wounded and sick military personnel, police officers and civil defense service of all the Security Forces and Defense Forces.

It defines four roles of medical support:

role 1 (R1) - primary care, emergency care, basic diagnostics,

role 2 (R2) - extended care (resuscitation, surgical interventions at the pre-hospital stage),

role 3 (R3) - specialized care in hospitals,

role 4 (R4) - full scope of care (highly specialized services and rehabilitation in rear hospitals).

Support teams can also provide additional medical treatment on the battlefield. They may include medical professionals from various units and civilian healthcare facilities.

The above-mentioned order was developed by the Department of Healthcare of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the Medical Forces Command, medical personnel of military units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine, military units of the Security Forces and the Defense Forces.

"The implementation of this order will help improve the quality of medical care in combat conditions, better understand the capabilities of medical units, and improve the provision of and interaction with the medical services of NATO countries," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense added that the next step will be to approve new equipment lists in accordance with the volume of medical care. According to the ministry, this should unify the medical units of the Security and Defense Forces.

