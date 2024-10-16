First private school of UAV operators certified in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has certified the first school to train drone operators.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"For the first time, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has issued an official permit for a private school of UAV operators. Kyiv-based Global Drone Academy received it under a simplified procedure. From now on, the institution will not only teach the military and civilians how to fly drones, but will also provide graduates with a relevant military accounting speciality. This will allow them to serve in the army in a specific area," the ministry said.

It is noted that the process took place as part of a pilot project to certify private UAV schools, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine two weeks ago.

The report says that this initiative is aimed at increasing the number of specialists trained in Ukraine and improving the quality of education in private schools. Certified companies must meet clear criteria.

"The Global Drone Academy has been operating since 2022. During this time, the school has graduated more than 3,700 UAV operators. Among its graduates are military officers of the Special Forces, the DIU, the SSU, and the Armed Forces," the Ministry of Defence press service said.