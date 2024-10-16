Government has improved procedure for obtaining status of person with disability as result of war

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the "Procedure for establishing the relationship between disability and injuries or other health damage" (CMU Resolution No. 306).

As noted, the amendments expand the grounds for establishing the connection between disability and injuries or other health damage suffered by civilians due to explosive objects.

The Ministry of Veterans said that from now on, not only civilians from the territories where hostilities are (or were) taking place, but also those who suffered from Russian shelling with explosive devices in other territories controlled by Ukraine will be able to obtain the status of a person with a disability as a result of war.

Such facts will be confirmed by the local territorial body of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

"The procedures for obtaining statuses should be simplified as much as possible. This is what our changes are aimed at. More simplifications and opportunities will follow, primarily through the digitalization of processes," said Nataliia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

