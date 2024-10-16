In August and September, Russians seized 5.5 times more territory of Ukraine than for entire 2023 - UA War Infographics

In August, the Russian army occupied 351 square kilometres of Ukraine, and in September - 468 square kilometres, which is 5.5 times more than in for the entire 2023.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UA War Infographics.

"In recent months, Russia has begun to actively advance on the frontline. In the first half of this year, Russia managed to capture a maximum of 200 square kilometers per month, in August it was 351, in September - 468 square kilometers," the statement said.

UA War Infographics notes that the main reasons for the occupiers' advance are the shortage of weapons (Western partners cannot keep up with Ukraine's needs and their promises) and a change in Russian tactics.

