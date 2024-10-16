Air defense, ammunition for HIMARS, Stinger, Javelin and armored vehicles: Pentagon reveals what is included in new aid package for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has revealed what is included in the new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the US Defense Department, Censor.NET reports.

The Pentagon noted that this package is provided by presidential order under the PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority). The content is transferred from the US Department of Defense's stockpiles.

"This Presidential Decision Order (PDA) package, with an estimated value of $425 million, will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most pressing needs, including air defense; air-to-ground weapons; ammunition for rocket systems and artillery; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," the department said.

The aid package includes:

Additional munitions for NASAMS:

RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense;

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

Ammunition for HIMARS;

Air-to-ground munitions;

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

HMMWVs;

Small arms and ammunition;

Grenades, thermals, and training equipment;

Demolitions equipment and munitions;

Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The Pentagon added that this announcement is the 67th tranche of funds that the Joe Biden administration will provide to Ukraine from the Department of Defense stockpile starting in August 2021.

"The United States will continue to work with nearly 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and related coalitions of forces and capabilities to meet Ukraine's urgent needs on the battlefield and to protect against Russian aggression," the department said.

On October 16, the United States announced a $425 million defense package for Ukraine, which included new air defense systems and long-range weapons.

Read more: Lithuania has agreed on new aid package for Ukraine worth 3.5 billion euros, - Foreign Minister Landsbergis