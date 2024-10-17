Russians attack energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region at night

On the night of October 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region. Some consumers were left without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Kim, the head of the RMA, on Telegram.

"The enemy has attacked the energy infrastructure, which resulted in power outages. Power engineers have already powered up most of the consumers, and work is ongoing. There are no casualties," the message says.

It is also noted that on the night of October 17, air defense forces and means conducted combat operations in Mykolaiv region.

Details will be provided later, Kim added.

Read more: Russian strike on Mykolaiv: one woman is killed, there are 16 wounded, damage to infrastructure facility and civilian infrastructure

As a reminder, on October 12, the "Shaheds" attackedattacked Mykolaiv region: there were hits and a farm was on fire.