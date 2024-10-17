Russians attack energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region at night
On the night of October 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region. Some consumers were left without electricity.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Kim, the head of the RMA, on Telegram.
"The enemy has attacked the energy infrastructure, which resulted in power outages. Power engineers have already powered up most of the consumers, and work is ongoing. There are no casualties," the message says.
It is also noted that on the night of October 17, air defense forces and means conducted combat operations in Mykolaiv region.
Details will be provided later, Kim added.
As a reminder, on October 12, the "Shaheds" attackedattacked Mykolaiv region: there were hits and a farm was on fire.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password