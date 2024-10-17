Air Defense Forces destroy 22 UAVs out of 56, another 27 are lost locally - Air Force

On the night of October 17, Russians attacked Ukraine with an Kh-59 guided aerial missile from the Kursk region and 56 attack UAVs and drones of an unspecified type. They were launched from the areas of Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the AFU.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 22 enemy UAVs were shot down in Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Ternopil regions," the statement said.

In addition, two drones left the airspace in the direction of Belarus, 27 attack UAVs and drones of unspecified type were lost due to active counteraction of the Air Defense Forces.

"Five strike UAVs hit infrastructure facilities in the frontline regions," the Air Force added.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked Kyiv again with strike UAVs.

