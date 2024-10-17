DPRK military’s participation in war against Ukraine requires firm response from world - Sybiha

Russia's involvement of the DPRK military in the war against Ukraine means its scaling up and increasing threats, which requires a firm response from the world.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, these are not North Korean mercenaries, but regular DPRK troops.

"This means an escalation of the war against Ukraine, an increase in threats, a scaling up of this war... This is a really threatening situation that requires a firm response from the world," Sybiha said.

He added that this also applies to Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, as together these factors can significantly affect the situation on the battlefield.

"Therefore, we must stop this reality. I mean additional sanctions, increased military assistance to Ukraine. And I would like to emphasize again the need, and we urge our partners, to make a decision now on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against military targets in the Russian Federation," Sybiha said.

The minister also noted that the Kremlin is trying to solve domestic political problems and ease tensions by dragging other countries into the war, as it understands how sensitive the issue of mobilization is in Russian society.