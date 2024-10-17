US imposes sanctions on China and Russia for joint production of Garpiya drones

The United States Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions against a network of companies from China and Russia involved in the development and production of long-range Garpiya drones, which Russia uses in the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in an official statement by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department (OFAC), Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today, OFAC is imposing sanctions on three organizations and one individual for their involvement in the development and production of the Russian long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicle Garpiya," the statement said.

The Garpiya project was designed and developed by experts from China. These drones are produced at Chinese factories in cooperation with Russian defense companies before they are shipped to Russia and then used in Ukraine.

Thus, US sanctions have been imposed against the Chinese company Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., Ltd. which produces the L550E engine for Harpy drones. In addition, the list of restrictions includes Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd, an organization that has ties to the Russian defense industry, as well as the Russian company Trading House Vector and its director Artem Yamshchikov.

At the same time, Washington emphasized that the sanctions are part of the United States' ongoing efforts to identify and disrupt the activities of individuals and organizations in China and Russia aimed at acquiring advanced technologies bypassing restrictions.