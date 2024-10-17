Orban said that Victory Plan frightened him and called on Scholz and Macron to start negotiations with Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the "Victory Plan" presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Ukrainian parliament on October 16 frightens him.

"What he outlined yesterday in the Ukrainian parliament is more than frightening. I am one of those who call on the European Union to change its current strategy," Orban wrote, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

The EU, he said, "entered this war with a poorly organized, poorly executed strategy based on poor calculations."

Read more: Zelenskyy on contact with Orban: We exchanged greetings - this is already not bad

The Hungarian prime minister believes that the EU should change its war strategy to a peace strategy, and for this purpose, the bloc should push for a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations.

He called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to "start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible on behalf of the entire European Union so that we can find a way out of this situation."