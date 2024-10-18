TrD forces launch internal investigation into military Salavatov’s involvement in armed groups of so-called "L/DPR"

The command of the TrD has appointed an internal investigation into the alleged involvement of a serviceman of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Salavatov Serhii Viktorovych, in the illegal armed groups of the so-called "L/DPR".

It is noted that the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has no information about the involvement of the above-mentioned serviceman in the illegal armed groups of the so-called "L/DNR".

"At the same time, we sent a request to the competent authorities to confirm or deny the information published in the media. Taking into account the information published in social media on October 16, 2024, the Command of the TrD Forces appointed an internal inspection. For the duration of the official inspection, Serhii Salavatov will be suspended from his duties," the statement said.

An appropriate decision will be made based on the results of the inspection.

What preceded it?

The hromadske media outlet has published an investigation that states that the new commander of the 107th TrD battalion, Serhii Salavatov, had previously had ties to the illegal "DPR" formation.

In 2014, the man allegedly spread pro-Russian posts on his social media, and the editorial office has evidence that in 2014, Salavatov attended the so-called referendum and supported the "DPR."

There were also allegedly intelligence reports that Salavatov had completed a training camp in the "DPR" 10 years ago as a "sniper" and stood at militant checkpoints near Kramatorsk. According to hromadske, the SSU has not provided a final assessment of this information.

Salavatov himself told reporters that in 2014 he was not interested in politics, and that pro-Russian posts from his page were reposted by his ex-wife.

