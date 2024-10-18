210 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Almost 100 of them took place in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff of AFU

The situation at the front remains tense. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the AFU.

Shellings of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 62 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, in particular, dropped 113 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,060 shellings, including 125 from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,450 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Myropillia, Pysarivka, Staryi Saltiv, Yampolivka, Torske, Lyman, Tverdokhlibove, Siversk, Zvanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Velyka Novosilka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pereizne, Zelene Pole, and Tymyrivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked seven times near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, 19 invaders' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Nadiia.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to penetrate our defense near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebrianka, Kreminna and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked eight times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made eight attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Nelipivka and near Shcherbynivka.

Read more: Enemy continues assault operations in direction of Kurakhove and broke through to center of Maksymilianivka - DeepState

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 50 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Mykhailivka, Lysivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Promin and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance near Katerynivka, Antonivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked near Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Zoriane, Hostre and Vodiane.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 11 assaults on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar and Levadne.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

Five times, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and cities to the ground. Over the past day, Russian aircraft launched 31 air strikes with 58 GABs on their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions were detected.

Read more: Toretsk is almost destroyed. It is very difficult to say that today we control 40% or 50% of city - OTG "Luhansk"

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one other important enemy target.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1530 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 13 tanks, 51 armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 48 operational and tactical UAVs, 93 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

Watch more: Three occupiers are blown up by mines on outskirts of Selydove. VIDEO