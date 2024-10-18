Air defense forces shot down 80 of 135 Shaheds, another 44 were lost in location. In air space - up to 10 UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 18, 2024 (from 08:00 p.m. on October 17), the enemy will attack Ukraine with "Shahed" type UAVs and unspecified drones (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation).

As of 08:30, radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 135 enemy drones.

The air attack is repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 80 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Volyn, and Vinnytsia regions," the Air Force said.

It is indicated that 44 Russian drones were lost in location, 2 flew to Belarus, and up to 10 enemy UAVs were in the airspace of the central regions of Ukraine.

The command of the Air Force warned that the combat work is ongoing, the information will be updated.

