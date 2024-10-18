War in Ukraine will not be stopped by plans of Zelenskyy, Harris, and Trump - Bloomberg

US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump do not agree on negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this is written by a professor at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg columnist Gal Brands.

Zelenskyy's "victory plan" did not receive much support in the United States. And pressure is mounting in Washington for a negotiated settlement to the war as Ukraine's prospects worsen. At the same time, as Brands points out, no one has figured out how to turn the deteriorating battlefield into a decent peace.

The professor adds that Trump's plan is to bring Putin and Zelenskyy together by threatening them with consequences if the war is not stopped. So the Republican candidate will try to achieve a truce at any cost.

In turn, Democrats support a different approach. Washington can strengthen sanctions, and Harris, if he wins the US presidential elections, can request another aid package for Ukraine, which will demonstrate to Putin that he will not defeat the West and help Kyiv recover. At least, before the threat of a new offensive.However, the professor emphasizes, there is a weakness in this approach: if the current US support for Ukraine does not force Putin to surrender, then a strategy of essentially more of the same may not work. In addition, the Ukrainian army "may bleed sooner than Putin's army."

The author of the publication emphasizes that the problem lies in the same contradiction - Washington wants Ukraine to win, but at the same time seeks to limit its participation in it.

As for the peace agreement, Brands adds that no settlement will be durable unless the West provides Ukraine with long-term security guarantees and assistance.

According to him, Putin has not given up the idea of ​​making Ukraine a Russian satrapy, so it is necessary to convince him that the renewal of the conflict is a bad idea.

Read more: Zelenskyy to Trump: Either we will have nuclear weapons or we will be in NATO