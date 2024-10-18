Border guards detained 19 men trying to get to Moldova following instructions from telegram channel

Border guards of the Podil detachment during the implementation of operational information detained two groups of violators near the border with Moldova, one of them consisted of 8 and the other of 11 men.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

How did the evaders act?

The men who wanted to illegally cross the border asked for help from the organizer via a telegram channel, where they received online navigation instructions for 3-5 thousand USD.

According to the admin's instructions, the men arrived at the gathering point in Podil district and split into two groups to be more mobile and less visible to border guards. All hikers were detained a few kilometers away from the state border.

See more: Member of "criminal authorities’ meeting" involved in smuggling of conscripts across border detained in Kyiv. PHOTO





For attempting to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine, administrative reports were drawn up against the offenders under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the border."

As a reminder, according to the State Border Guard Service, at least 40 people have lost their lives trying to illegally cross the border. Most of these cases occurred on rivers.