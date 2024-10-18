West has never talked with Ukraine about "exchange" of territories for NATO membership. They are afraid - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western officials who offer Ukraine to give up occupied territories in exchange for joining NATO have never spoken about it openly because they are afraid to do so.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to him, no one has held open consultations with Ukraine regarding such proposals.

"People have never said this (to us). People are afraid to tell (me)," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy called on these officials to "put it on the table, not through some third party."

The head of state emphasized that he is open to peace proposals from other countries, as long as they are "real" and not aimed at undermining support for Ukraine.

"Brazil, do you have a plan? Excellent. We are not against a proposal from China... But guys, please, there is no need to divide us," he added.

Ukraine's invitation to NATO will force the Russian Federation to start negotiations

Zelensky also said that if Ukraine were to receive an official invitation to join NATO, it would be the "only way" for Ukraine to survive the Russian invasion and force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

"We cannot be very strong without an invitation, which strengthens our diplomatic ways until the end of the war. This war will end when Putin is isolated and other partners push him to diplomacy," the president added.

