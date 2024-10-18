Harris changes campaign strategy amid concerns about Trump’s success - Reuters

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is changing her campaign strategy to gain support from men and Republicans. Democrats are worried about the results of the polls, which show her opponent Donald Trump gaining a significant lead.

As noted, Harris is getting tougher in her criticism of Trump.

Thus, according to public opinion polls and internal pre-election polls cited by Democratic Party sources, Harris is statistically tied in key states with Trump.

A Democratic adviser said that after weeks of focusing on politics and trying to establish herself on the national stage, Harris is returning to the "prosecutor image" she displayed in July.

The vice president's staff hopes that in this way Harris will be able to demonstrate "strength" to voters who may be impressed by the image of a strong person, like her rival Trump.

At her rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Harris took the rare step of showing video footage of the Republican talking about America's "enemy within" to underscore her argument that he poses a threat to the country.

In addition, the Democrat gave a confrontational interview to Fox News to appeal to voters with conservative views.

Polls by Reuters and Ipsos show that nationally, Harris' lead over Trump has narrowed from 7% to 3% in late September. More worrying for Democrats is that the two candidates are tied in seven key states that will determine the outcome of the race.

