Tusk on Zelenskyy’s plan: No complete harmony among EU leaders on its assessment

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that there is no complete harmony among EU leaders in the context of assessing the "Victory Plan" presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, he said this at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday evening.

"I would not say that there is complete harmony among the leaders of the EU countries in the context of assessing the 'Victory Plan' presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but no one expected this. That is, nothing new has happened here - you know, each country has its own opinion about the war and Russian aggression. In fact, this plan contains only one main thesis - the prospect of NATO membership," Tusk said.

It will be recalled that on October 16, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" are the invitation of Ukraine to NATO and the strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the "Victory Plan" consists of five points and three secret annexes. There are secret annexes to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance potential.