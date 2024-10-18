Xi Jinping will go to Russia to participate in BRICS summit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit the Russian city of Kazan, where the BRICS summit will be held on October 22-24.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Xi Jinping will conduct an in-depth exchange of views with the leaders of BRICS countries on the current international situation, practical cooperation within the framework of the organization, the development of BRICS mechanisms and important issues of common interest," she said.

According to her, Beijing is ready to develop cooperation with all BRICS member countries to strengthen the Global South and jointly promote peace and stability in the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China added that on the sidelines of the summit, Xi Jinping is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings with his colleagues, in particular, with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The BRICS association was formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In 2024, the group included Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt.

This year, BRICS is chaired by Russia, and the main event within the organization should be the summit that Moscow will hold on October 22-24 in Kazan.