In Slavutych, police expose man who kept weapons and ammunition in garage, he faces up to 7 years in prison. PHOTO

Police in the Kyiv region exposed a resident of Slavutych who was storing weapons and ammunition on the territory of a garage cooperative.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, law enforcement officers in the Vyshhorod region exposed an offender who illegally stored weapons and ammunition on the territory of a garage cooperative in Slavutych. He now faces up to seven years in prison.

Law enforcement officers conducted a series of investigative and operational actions and documented the illegal activities of the 40-year-old local resident.

During the search, police officers have found and seized the items:

four cases of F-1 grenades,

two M-67 fragmentation grenades with fuses,

AKS-74U assault rifle and seven magazines for it,

a bayonet

a sniper rifle with five magazines,

night shooting and sniper scopes,

two silencers, as well as

1,147 rounds of 5.45 mm and 144 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion (Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code).

