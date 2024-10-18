Biden called for support for Ukraine: Winter will be difficult, but we must not give up

US President Joe Biden called on allies to maintain support for Ukraine in this difficult winter.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Biden said this in Berlin.

"The winter will be difficult, but we must not give up. We must maintain support, continue to move forward until Ukraine achieves an honest and lasting peace, which is in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter," said the US president.

Biden also thanked the German authorities for helping Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on the night of October 17-18, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany for a short visit. It was reported that he will hold bilateral talks with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday morning, after which he will meet with the leaders of France and Great Britain. They will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.