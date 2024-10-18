Almost 25% of Ukrainian refugees in Europe do not want to return home while war is in progress - survey

Almost 25% of Ukrainian refugees in Europe said they plan to settle outside of Ukraine in the long term. The course of the war is a decisive factor for the vast majority.

This was reported by the Munich-based ifo Institute, referring to its own survey of Ukrainian refugees conducted in June this year, Censor.NET informs.

"About 35% of Ukrainian refugees want to return to Ukraine as soon as it becomes safe again," said Panu Poutvaara, director of the ifo Center for Migration Studies.

Thus, 4% of Ukrainians plan to return in the near future, regardless of the security situation. Almost 11% have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25% are undecided.

The authors of the study noted that the course of the war is a decisive factor for the vast majority, and the longer Russia wages war against Ukraine, the more refugees can imagine a future outside of Ukraine.

"Shortly after displacement, only 10 percent of Ukrainians said they intended to settle outside of Ukraine in the long term. Immediately after fleeing, almost 60 percent of refugees wanted to return to Ukraine as soon as they could feel safe again.

Over time, this figure has sharply decreased by an average of 4.7 percentage points per 100 days," the Center for Migration Studies added.

