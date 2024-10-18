Participation of DPRK troops in war will not change situation at front - Estonian intelligence

Estonian intelligence believes that sending DPRK troops to participate in the war on the side of Russia will not change the situation at the front.

This was stated by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

According to him, the sending of the DPRK military to Russia indicates the problems of the Russian army with maintaining the intensity of military activity.

"Public reports indicate that the number of North Korean troops may reach 10,000 soldiers and are currently stationed in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation. There are also reports of the formation of a unit of about 3,000 people on the basis of an airborne assault brigade manned by North Koreans, which is likely to operate in the Kursk or Bryansk regions in the future," he said.

"At the same time, North Korea's possible sending of such forces to the Ukrainian front - 3,000 or 10,000 people - will not bring any significant changes on the battlefield. However, if this continues for a longer period of time, it could play a significant role in future battles," Kiviselg added.

He explained that the provision of military assistance from Russia gives the leadership of North Korea and Iran the opportunity to use it to their advantage.

"This gives Iran and North Korea the opportunity to demand exclusive security guarantees or technological information from Russia that has remained unavailable until now and which these countries can use in the future," said the head of the Estonian Defense Forces intelligence. ‘Also, the military personnel participating in the battles in Ukraine or the Russian Federation will gain military experience that they can use against their neighbors in their region,’ he concluded.

Sending DPRK troops to Russia

In early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to support Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the front in Ukraine is not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

In turn, on October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean military for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

In addition, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

