For 10 thousand dollars, he promised to help to obtain disability - military man exposed in Lviv region. PHOTO

In Lviv region, a platoon commander of a military unit was exposed who promised to help those wishing to leave the army to obtain disability in exchange for $10,000.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

What did the offender offer the evaders?

According to the investigation, the 31-year-old platoon commander of the military unit wanted to "help" his colleague to obtain a disability for further dismissal from the army in exchange for money.

To do this, he promised to influence members of the military medical commission to make a decision. He estimated his services at 10 thousand US dollars.

The serviceman was detained while receiving a part of the illegal funds in the amount of USD 2 thousand.

He has been served a notice of suspicion, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The involvement of other persons in the crime is being checked.